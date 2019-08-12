Motorists stoned, petrol bombed during freeway protest in Cape Town

Motorists were injured and a petrol bomb was hurled at a vehicle on the N2 outside Cape Town on Sunday night as protesters wreaked havoc stoning cars.

Two people were hospitalised after stones pelted their vehicles about 6:30pm while a petrol bomb caused minor damage to a third vehicle, with protesters burning tyres alongside the road.

The road was closed in both directions from Broadlands to Onverwacht. The cause of the protest was not immediately clear.

DJ Nino Deep witnessed the violence first hand, writing his account of events on Twitter and Facebook shortly afterwards.