Orlando Pirates have stabilised and are no longer porous in defence‚ coach Rulani Mokwena has said ahead of Saturday’s Absa Premiership Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium (kickoff 3.30pm).

Mokwena has become increasingly embattled in the Buccaneer hotseat‚ a situation not aided by the past week’s results – Saturday’s penalties defeat against Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout derby in Durban‚ and Tuesday’s home 0-0 league draw against Maritzburg United.

Mokwena points out that an initial area of concern since he became caretaker after head coach Milutin Sredojevic’s bombshell early-season exit – goals conceded – does appear to have stabilised.

“Look‚ we’re a work in progress. I think it’s clear to see that from a competitive perspective Orlando Pirates are not getting the results that they deserve‚” the coach said.