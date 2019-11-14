Girl suspended for bullying a boy at Randfontein school

The Gauteng education department on Thursday suspended a grade 10 pupil at a west rand school with immediate effect for allegedly assaulting and bullying a grade 9 pupil.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein after both pupils had written exams.

In video footage that went viral on social media, the 16-year-old girl is seen assaulting the boy, also 16.

“It is unfortunate that the incident happened at the time when learners are busy with their year-end examinations. We strongly condemn any misdemeanour in schools, which could lead to serious action being taken against a learner,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

The department said it had sent its psychosocial team to provide necessary support to all affected by the incident.