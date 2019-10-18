After fatal stabbing, parents demand end to 'bombing' tradition at school

The ritual happens before matric pupils write exams. Pupils fill condoms with water, paint, hair remover and even human waste to pelt teachers and other pupils.

One pupil, Kaylum Willard, a friend of the deceased, said, "The bombing game has been in school for long … from years ago. This year on Monday the bombing was so bad that one boy stabbed a girl with a pair of scissors, twice to the stomach."

He said she was still in hospital.

"On Tuesday a fight broke out in school with the coloureds and black learners. Each year in Eastwood secondary the coloureds and Zulus fight in school. We are used to this," said Willard.

He described Fynn as "a good person and he was never part of the game [bombing]".

"I will always remember him," he said.

Another girl said, "Fights have become normal. The school is not a safe place anymore. We are exposed to bullying."