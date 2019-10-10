Schools crisis: let's act now

"Studies have shown that where communities take ownership of their schools, the rate of violence is low."

This is partly what minister of basic education Angie Motshekga told parliament's joint portfolio committee on basic education and policing on Tuesday to hear what measures are being taken to stop the growing problem of lack of safety for pupils, and teachers, at and around schools.

What Motshekga had to tell the committee is common cause, hardly rocket science that would require supernatural powers to put into practice.

Yet, news headlines are dominated, almost week in and week out, by incidents of violence, periodically deadly, that has no place in society, let alone within and without schools.

This week alone the news headlines told of the deaths of three pupils at the hands of fellow schoolchildren - all in a space of three days.

If that doesn't scream national crisis - nothing ever will.