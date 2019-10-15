SebenzaLIVE

LISTEN | Here is how you can deal with workplace bullying without losing your job

By Thango Ntwasa and Ntokozo Mpanza - 15 October 2019 - 12:00
Image: 123R/andreypropov.

According to a study by the SA Journal of Human Resources in 2012, 31.1% of employees have reported to being bullied in the workplace. 

While many might view workplace bullying as another day at the office this might not be the case for some.

LISTEN:

We speak to Clinical Psychologist, Sikander Kalla about how one can best identify if they are being bullied by a senior in the work place without losing their job.

Sikander Kalla is a clinical psychologist that holds a master's degree in clinical psychology.

Upon successfully completing his master’s degree coursework with thirteen distinctions and fulfilling the degree’s clinical training requirements at Elizabeth Donkin Psychiatric Hospital, Sikander then began his clinical internship year at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

Sikander currently practices within the Sandton region at various clinical settings such as Mindful Psychology Practice, Sandton Mediclinic private hospital, and the Wanderers Sports Medical Centre. 

Sikander also has a passion for leadership and public speaking. In this regard, he has presented numerous talks at initiatives launched by the National Department of Health and hosted by provincial departments of health.

His personal interests include artwork, comparative history, politics and philosophy. He may be contacted at info@sikanderkalla.com 

