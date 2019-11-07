African leaders must stop blame
SA could withdraw from International Criminal Court (ICC) as the government has started plans to withdraw from the Rome Statute of the ICC.
The SA government and other African countries believe the West interferes in the affairs of the African countries. They have a right to withdraw their membership if they believe the ICC is not good for Africa.
Africa has 55 countries and can establish its own "African Criminal Court" (ACC) to arrest and prosecute warlords and looters of public funds. But I doubt that more than 15 countries could join given the circumstances on the continent.
And I also doubt if the court could arrest and prosecute the despots as Africa has a tendency of protecting wrongdoers. The court could be like the ineffective African Union.
The Institute of Security Studies on February 26 2019 states that "Africa is a home of at least 20.3-million forcibly displaced people - made up of 6.3-million refugees and 14-million internally displaced people".
But African leaders are not ashamed about these figures. They continue to blame the West whereas they are the ones plundering their countries.
There are lots of conflicts in Africa but the AU is failing to resolve them as it turns a blind eye to corruption and human rights violations.
African leaders should stop blaming former colonists because most African countries have been independent for more than 50 years. All the conflicts are placed at the door of the West by African leaders but the despots hid the loot in the West and also have mansions there.
Yes, SA can withdraw from ICC if they think the court is not good for it because countries like the US, China, India, Iraq, Libya, Qatar, Yemen and Israel are not members.
N'wabvenula Phangani, Giyani
