Letters

African leaders must stop blame

By reader's letter - 07 November 2019 - 11:18
All the conflicts are placed at the door of the West by African leaders but the despots hid the loot in the West and also have mansions there, the writer says.
All the conflicts are placed at the door of the West by African leaders but the despots hid the loot in the West and also have mansions there, the writer says.
Image: Martijn Beekman | AFP

SA could withdraw from International Criminal Court (ICC) as the government has started plans to withdraw from the Rome Statute of the ICC.

The SA government and other African countries believe the West interferes in the affairs of the African countries. They have a right to withdraw their membership if they believe the ICC is not good for Africa.

Africa has 55 countries and can establish its own "African Criminal Court" (ACC) to arrest and prosecute warlords and looters of public funds. But I doubt that more than 15 countries could join given the circumstances on the continent.

And I also doubt if the court could arrest and prosecute the despots as Africa has a tendency of protecting wrongdoers. The court could be like the ineffective African Union.

The Institute of Security Studies on February 26 2019 states that "Africa is a home of at least 20.3-million forcibly displaced people - made up of 6.3-million refugees and 14-million internally displaced people".

DR Congo troops shoot dead Rwandan warlord

A Rwandan Hutu rebel leader wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crime charges has been shot dead by the Congolese army, a DRC military ...
News
1 month ago

But African leaders are not ashamed about these figures. They continue to blame the West whereas they are the ones plundering their countries.

There are lots of conflicts in Africa but the AU is failing to resolve them as it turns a blind eye to corruption and human rights violations.

African leaders should stop blaming former colonists because most African countries have been independent for more than 50 years. All the conflicts are placed at the door of the West by African leaders but the despots hid the loot in the West and also have mansions there.

Yes, SA can withdraw from ICC if they think the court is not good for it because countries like the US, China, India, Iraq, Libya, Qatar, Yemen and Israel are not members.

N'wabvenula Phangani, Giyani

Nigeria urged to free children held over Boko Haram ties

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday urged Nigeria to release thousands of children detained by the military over suspected links with Boko Haram.
News
1 month ago

Sudan court charges Omar al-Bashir with illegal use of foreign funds

Judge Al-Sadiq Abdelrahman said at the third session of Bashir's trial that foreign funds of multiple currencies were found at his home.
News
2 months ago

Sudanese celebrate transition to civilian rule

Sudan was poised Saturday to celebrate a historic deal between generals and protest leaders for a transition to civilian rule, which many hope will ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Uyinene's accused rapist and killer appears in court
X