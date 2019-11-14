'We are peaceful people,' say refugees as 300 storm UN offices in Pretoria

Gauteng police were on high alert on Thursday after a group of 300 foreigners stormed offices of the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Brooklyn, Pretoria.

The group is demanding to be moved to other countries because they fear xenophobic attacks in SA.

Police were called to intervene after the high court ordered the group to leave the area within three days of notice of the order having been affected. The order was made on Wednesday.

Foreigners had been camping outside the offices since October 7.

“We need our rights. South Africa, xenophobia,” the group could be heard chanting outside the gate at the commission.

Among those chanting were men, women and young children, who had their possessions with them.