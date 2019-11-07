State opposes Pretoria residents's bid to remove refugees camped outside UNHCR

An application by residents who want the high court in Pretoria to order the removal of refugees camped in Brooklyn and Waterkloof will be heard only next week.

The matter came before judge Natvarlal Ranchod for a third day on Thursday.

The matter was stood down on Wednesday after a change in the stance of respondents, including the police and home affairs ministers, who are now opposing the application by the Brooklyn and Eastern Areas Citizens' Association and Waterkloof Homeowners' Association.

When the urgent application was first heard on Tuesday, lawyers for the ministers said they would abide by the decision of the court. But their position changed because they felt the orders sought by the associations were not practically implementable.