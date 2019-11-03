UNHCR 'cannot' relocate foreign nationals demanding to leave SA — report

Evacuation of foreign nationals demanding to leave SA is “not an option on the table”, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in SA.

The UNHCR said it had reached an impasse with those wishing to leave the country, the SABC reported on Sunday.

Police arrested scores of refugees and asylum seekers last week who were involved in a sit-in protest outside the UNHCR offices in Cape Town. They were demanding the UN agency move them to a different country, for fear of xenophobic violence in SA.

Hundreds of refugees were engaged in a similar protest outside the UNHCR office in Brooklyn, Pretoria.