Siam Lee’s mother spends weekend behind bars
The mother of slain Durban escort Siam Lee - Carmen Lee - was arrested on Friday and has spent the weekend behind bars.
She is understood to have been detained on a charge of malicious damage to property and has been held at the Greenwood Park police station.
Her arrest is believed to have emanated from a rental dispute with her landlord.
Lee confirmed that she had been arrested and held.
“I've been arrested at Greenwood Park...[police] put me in a cell...because I removed gate motor cover as owner [of the property] changed code‚” she said in a brief message.
She is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Monday.
Siam Lee was last seen on January 4 outside a Durban North house operating as a brothel where she worked with her mother.
While the search for her spanned the province‚ her charred remains were found in a sugarcane field in New Hanover in the KZN Midlands two days later.
The bail application of the man accused of her kidnapping and murder is scheduled to continue in the same court later this week.
The 29-year-old faces a raft of charges‚ including the kidnapping and murder of Lee‚ as well as the rape of another woman.