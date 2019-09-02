Theology student and her grandfather found murdered at home

Police are yet to make arrests after a University of the Western Cape theology student and her grandfather were found murdered at the weekend.

"The murder case of Jesse Hess and her grandfather is still under investigation and a suspect is yet to be arrested," said police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut.

The murder took place at the family's house in Parow, Cape Town. According to reports, Hess was found dead on the bed, while her grandfather was found tied up in the toilet.

The university confirmed the first-year student's murder.

"The University of the Western Cape community is grieving the untimely death of one of its students, Jesse Hess. The university learnt at the weekend that she was found murdered. It is a profoundly sad time for the university. UWC expresses its condolences to the family," the university said.

The institution has offered counselling to students.

Twitter user Nicole Jacobs posted about the murders.

"I'm completely shattered. Pa Chris and his granddaughter Jesse Hess was [sic] brutally murdered in their apartment last night. I really feel like caving in and weeping. This is all too much," she said.

Another user, Julian Knight, wrote: "When will this madness come to an end? I heard Jesse Hess on the radio on Friday, she won a Woman's Month prize and almost 2-3 hours later she was killed with her grandfather. This is so, so sad."