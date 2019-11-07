I feel like a celebrity too, says driver of the Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour

Christopher Ncube,38, woke up in the wee hours of the morning at his home in Alexandra to prepare for work.

However, Thursday was not one of Ncube's normal days. He was going to be driving the open bus carrying the Rugby World Cup-winning players on their first Webb Ellis Trophy Tour.

"I was a bit nervous and left my place praying that there should be no mistakes today and I should do what is expected of me. I was over the moon when I saw the team walking into my bus. I felt like a celebrity," he said.

The father of two had been with Eyethu Events as a bus driver for one month. "Today is one of my memorable days, I even got to see President Cyril Ramaphosa face-to-face. I have never [personally] seen him before, I always see him on TV," he said.

The Trophy Tour started at Helpmekaar kollege in Parktown, Johannesburg. The Bokke arrived to loud screams and cheers by Helpmekaar pupils who had formed a guard of honour to welcome them. The pupils took off their school hats as Springbok captain Siya Kolisi lifted up the trophy.

The players spent a couple of minutes signing autographs for the pupils before making their way to Soweto.