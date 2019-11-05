There's something about big arrivals that not only put the police on edge but event organisers too.

With the Springboks arriving from Japan with the Webb Ellis Cup in tow‚ crowds were always going pack out the three tiers in the international arrivals area.

This crowd wasn't the issue‚ but the size of the media contingent and the need to sweep the area ahead of deputy president David Mabuza's arrival.

With no demarcated media area outside of the press conference room‚ there was a fair bit of commotion and unhappiness.

It was a big occasion after all‚ but it seemed like SA Rugby weren't quite expecting things to be off the hinges as they were at the airport.