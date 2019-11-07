Jacob Zuma cannot ignore ruling to apologise to Derek Hanekom

Former president Jacob Zuma has been denied leave to appeal a ruling that a tweet calling former cabinet minister Derek Hanekom “a known enemy agent” was defamatory, false and unlawful.

Durban high court judge Dhaya Pillay made the ruling against Zuma in September, ordering that he remove the tweet and publicly apologise. She also interdicted him from publishing any further statement “that implies that Hanekom is or was an enemy agent or apartheid spy”, but said this did not apply to any future evidence Zuma might give at the Zondo commission into state capture.

The judge ordered that Zuma pay Hanekom damages, the amount of which would have to be determined at a trial at which oral evidence would be led.

The leave to appeal argument was heard this week.

Zuma’s legal representatives submitted that the tweet was made in the context of “heated and robust” political debate.

They persisted with the claim that he had not intended to mean that Hanekom was an apartheid spy, but that he was an “enemy agent” because he had worked with people within and outside the ANC to oust Zuma as president.