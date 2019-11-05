Mini festival at OR Tambo airport as Springboks get heroes' welcome home

The Ndlovu Youth Choir had the opportunity to sing for the rugby world champions.

This happened during a mini festival outside OR Tambo airport where the Springboks players came to greet their fans. On the stage they were joined by minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, minister of sports & recreation Nathi Mthethwa and Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi who was happy to take selfies with the Bokke.

Mthembu thanked the Springboks for making the country proud.

"You have made us world champions and for that we are grateful," he said.

The players were happy to greet their fans and also to take selfies.