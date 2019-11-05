Mini festival at OR Tambo airport as Springboks get heroes' welcome home
The Ndlovu Youth Choir had the opportunity to sing for the rugby world champions.
This happened during a mini festival outside OR Tambo airport where the Springboks players came to greet their fans. On the stage they were joined by minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, minister of sports & recreation Nathi Mthethwa and Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi who was happy to take selfies with the Bokke.
Mthembu thanked the Springboks for making the country proud.
"You have made us world champions and for that we are grateful," he said.
The players were happy to greet their fans and also to take selfies.
Poet and praise singer Jessica Mbangeni also entertained the crowd. Mbangeni said that when she woke up in the morning her ancestors had just confirmed and affirmed South African unity and diversity.
"Springbok is the symbol of peace and unity. This is what defines the African people. Our children will be proud of being African," Mbangeni said.
Miss Star Universe South Africa, Chante Geel, 17, said she feels so inspired by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his team.
"I watched Siya's interview and it was so inspiring. He grew up in the township with nothing but he was so determined to succeed. He has taught many of us that if we work hard we can be anything we want," Geel said.
The crowd danced and sang along to the late Mandoza's Nkalakatha.