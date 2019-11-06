Lengthy jail term for murderer who terrorised farming communities

Jeffrey Thompson, who terrorised farming communities, was sentenced to two life terms, 58 years and six months imprisonment on Wednesday.

The high court in Cape Town found Thompson guilty of 15 charges, including two counts of murder.

He was also found guilty on counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, housebreaking with the intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He received life imprisonment for each of the murders. The court ordered that all the sentences run concurrently with the life sentences. It further declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

Thompson terrorised the farming communities of Robertson, McGregor and Bonnievale, about 200km from Cape Town, when he committed a spree of violent crimes from September 2017, until his arrest on December 16 2018.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the crime spree started in September 2017 when he struck his girlfriend, Magdalene Willemien Simons, 31, in the face with an empty beer bottle.