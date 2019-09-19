Limpopo chief 'evicts' foreigners

A Limpopo traditional leader has ordered foreign tuckshop owners to leave his village "for selling fake products".

Chairperson of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa in Limpopo, Kgoshi Letsiri Phaahla, told Sowetan last week he served notices to at least six foreign shopkeepers in his village, giving them seven days to leave, which they have ignored.

Phaahla of GaPhaahla village near Jane Furse said he was approached by concerned residents who raised complaints regarding fake and expired products.

Resident Wolf Machika, 62, who was renting his building to a foreign national, alleged that he was assaulted while fighting off the group which wanted to loot a tuckshop.

He said the group told him they were sent by Phaahla following a written notice.

"The group, most of whom appeared drunk, came and forced their way into my yard on Thursday afternoon.