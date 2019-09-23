Toddler cries for mom killed in attack at Hluleka Nature Reserve

An Underberg dairy farmer, stabbed in an attack that claimed his wife's life at the Hluleka Nature Reserve in the Eastern Cape, has not yet been discharged from hospital.

His brother-in-law, Ian Crouch, told TimesLIVE that Matthew Turner was expected to be "discharged on Wednesday at the earliest".

"He is in a lot of pain, although he is now in the general ward. He can walk but doctors are afraid of him contracting an infection. He is also shattered. He is not doing well emotionally," Crouch said on Monday.

Turner underwent surgery to remove a part of his intestine that was injured.

The funeral service of his 33-year-old pregnant wife Karen has been scheduled for Friday in Underberg.

The two were stabbed while sleeping in a chalet in the Hluleka Nature Reserve at 3am last Tuesday. Their 23-month-old son, Hayden, was unharmed in the attack.