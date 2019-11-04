South Africa

Family hacked with pangas, shot in Mpumalanga farm attack

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 04 November 2019 - 10:31
In 2017, farmers took to national highways to protest against attacks.
In 2017, farmers took to national highways to protest against attacks.
Image: Nerissa Card

An elderly couple and their son are in hospital after they were attacked on their farm outside Nelspruit.

The couple was hacked with pangas and their son was shot in the leg during the attack early on Sunday.

The son was woken by a commotion and rushed to help his parents, armed with his firearm. He shot dead one of the suspects. The others attempted to drag the dead man with them, but ended up leaving him in the bushes.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said a manhunt was under way.

“It is believed that about four suspects made their way into the house through a window while the family was sleeping. During the exchange he [the son] was shot in the leg. They are now in hospital and we cannot give out more information as yet.

“The suspects allegedly left their firearm on the scene and took one firearm belonging to one of the victims, before they fled,” Hlathi said.

Joburg undercover cops seize AK-47 automatic rifle from 'suspicious' Audi

Undercover Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers seized three firearms, including an AK-47 automatic rifle, and a white Audi in ...
News
3 days ago

'Suicidal' medical doctor accused of shooting wife is denied bail

Port Elizabeth doctor Mkhuseli Boto must remain in custody pending his trial for attempting to murder his estranged wife, a court ruled on Wednesday.
News
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X