Police work in SA is hardest

Nowhere in the world is police work more difficult than in SA. Thugs and other people can just attack officers for doing their work. Even foreign nationals have joined the chaos, something they won't do in their countries. -Mr Morudu, Tembisa

Let's be realistic about issues

Why are South Africans such hypocrites? Why can't we be realistic about the shortage of the resources, high unemployment rate, over-consumption of water and electricity. Porous borders are also a big problem. - Nthabiseng

ANC govt has failed jobs test

It's not true the ANC will create jobs. For the last two decades they have failed to do so. Instead, they allowed SA to be over-populated by foreigners, many of whom contribute to social ills because they're unemployed. - Chopo

I toast Tito's speech but...

I appreciate the medium-term budget speech by minister Tito Mboweni. It raised useful issues to think about but unfortunately it does not make any impact on the poor state of the marginalised citizens. - NZ Makamu

Pitso is right to rattle referees

Why crucify Pitso Mosimane? I don't think he hates Kaizer Chiefs. I'm not a Sundowns fan but I agree that match officials are letting us down. Such silly mistakes by referees affect the log standings at the expense of others. - Anon