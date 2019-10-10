Sepedi not dialect of North Sotho

The nonstarter debate of Sepedi versus Northern Sotho has raised its ugly head again. This conflated narrative of Sepedi being a dialect was parroted in the later years to bear up a misnomer that Northern Sotho is an umbrella language wrought out by missionaries, without any empirical history or evidence to back it up.

We shouldn't be misled by some colonised academics who give in to sophistry and hoary lies replicated by apartheid scholars to distort our history.

The oral history taught us that Sepedi was never a dialect but a borderline between Sesotho spoken in Lesotho and one in Transvaal which had an influence of the dialect of Sekgatla.

Even the original inhabitants of Transvaal referred to the non-Nguni speaking people as Basotho. This was before the arrival of the cognate groups who settled at the present-day Limpopo, where Batau and Bapedi kingdoms were largely constituted.