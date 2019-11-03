Four dead after bakkie and truck collide near Henley Dam in KZN
Four people were killed and eight others injured in a collision between a truck and a bakkie on the M70 towards Henley Dam near Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.
“Tragically four people have lost their lives in this ... crash. Paramedics have treated eight people at the scene, three of whom are in a critical condition,” said KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie.
He said the cause of the crash was not immediately known and police were investigating.
