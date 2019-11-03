South Africa

Four dead after bakkie and truck collide near Henley Dam in KZN

By ERNEST MABUZA - 03 November 2019 - 16:40
Four people were killed during a collision involving a truck and a bakkie near Henley Dam in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
Four people were killed during a collision involving a truck and a bakkie near Henley Dam in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
Image: iStock

Four people were killed and eight others injured in a collision between a truck and a bakkie on the M70 towards Henley Dam near Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

“Tragically four people have lost their lives in this ... crash. Paramedics have treated eight people at the scene, three of whom are in a critical condition,” said KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie.

He said the cause of the crash was not immediately known and police were investigating.

Ten injured as two vehicles collide near Durban mall

Ten people were injured when two vehicles collided on the M41 opposite Cornubia Mall north of Durban on Sunday morning.
News
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X