Entsika gives technology hope to rural kids

Schoolchildren in a village at Mtunzini, near Richards Bay in KZN, will be taught about using computers and iPads for the first time, thanks to Entsika Foundation.

This was revealed at the weekend when the foundation, a community development initiative by Entsika Consulting, was in Izingeni village to officially hand over the church building and an early development centre the company built for the community.

Singing and dancing marked the day of celebration as KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, presiding bishop of Lutheran Church Molwane Ubane and the founder and director of Entsika consultant Zakhele Mkhize officiated over the ceremony.

"The early development centre will cater for pupils from the Obanjeni primary school for grade R to four and we have provided them with learning material, computers and iPads,"Mkhize said.

"This will be the first time they will learn about computers."

Mkhize said when the community approached him for help as the old church structure built in the 1980s was leaking and windows broken he felt he should do something.

"This is one of the poverty stricken areas in Umlalazi local municipality. I thought that I should build them something that will create job opportunities for them.

"I grew up here; this is where I was groomed to be a more of a positive person looking forward to life with a vision to succeed."

Mkhize said his main concerns was to fight poverty and unemployment.