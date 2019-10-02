South Africa

Northern Cape man arrested months after policewoman was stabbed with sword

By Ernest Mabuza - 02 October 2019 - 16:38
A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a policewoman with a sword in Kuruman, in the Northern Cape. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich

The Hawks on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the murder of a Kuruman policewoman in March.

Sgt Nontombi Hope Manie, 39, who was attached to the Kuruman police, was murdered on March 2. She was stabbed in the neck with a sword at a social event in Surrender Hill.

The Hawks said the suspect’s pictures were widely circulated on various media platforms, and this resulted in the public giving information on his whereabouts.

“The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit arrested him during a joint operation with the flying squad, Kuruman police and the local neighbourhood watch,” police spokesperson WO Lynda Steyn said.

The man is expected to appear at the Kuruman magistrate’s court to face a charge of murder.

