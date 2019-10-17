Cabinet approves integrated resource plan

Cabinet has approved the promulgation of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which provides a blueprint for the envisaged energy mix for the country until 2030.

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe will hold a media briefing, expected to be on Friday, to outline the contents of the long-awaited plan, BusinessLIVE reports.

Of great interest will be the role that nuclear and coal-sourced energy will play in the plan.

“The plan proposes nine interventions to ensure the country responds to the energy needs for the next decade. The interventions draw from the current baseline of the demand and supply of the country’s energy and international obligations to the minimum emission standards,” cabinet said in a statement released on Thursday.