Zuma says Gupta newspaper and TV station was his idea

Former president Jacob Zuma was the one who proposed the formation of the Gupta-owned The New Age and ANN7 to the influential family.

This was revealed by Zuma in his testimony before the state capture commission on Monday where he detailed the relationship he had with the Guptas.

Zuma told the commission that he first met with the Guptas when they were coming back from meeting former president Thabo Mbeki.

He said the relationship between him and the family grew stronger as they were comrades who had also worked with the late former president Nelson Mandela.

But nothing was corrupt about the relationship he had with the Gutpas, he said.

“I have never done anything with them unlawful. They just remained friends.