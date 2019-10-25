City of Joburg, banks under cyber attack

The City of Johannesburg reported a breach of its network on Thursday night and shut down its website and all e-services, hours after receiving a bitcoin ransom note from a group called the Shadow Kill Hackers.

The hack occurred at the same time that several banks also reported internet problems believed to be related to cyber attacks.

In a message on Twitter posted just after 11pm the city said it had “detected a network breach which resulted in an unauthorised access to our information systems”.

“The incident is currently being investigated by City of Joburg cyber security experts, who have taken immediate and appropriate action to reinforce security measures to mitigate any potential impacts. As a result several customer facing systems — including the city’s website, e-services and billing systems — have been shut down as a precaution.”

Customers will not be able to transact on e-services nor log queries via the call centre.