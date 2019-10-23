Young techprenuer uses data to solve criminal and medical matters

Pretoria-born entrepreneur, Nithen Naidoo, is rethinking the way we see dynamic data.

Growing up, Naidoo was always intrigued by art and science, in the manner in which he viewed both, and his journey in ethical hacking globally has since followed his career as a techpreneur.

As the founder and CIO of Snode Technologies, a consultancy firm that specialises in cyber security has since launched an innovative program.

In assessing the manner in which dynamic data is used, Naidoo found a gap in creating a system that allows them to mine the necessary data required. What this can do is help the likes of doctors understand a viral outbreak.

Not only does this allow the program to filter through dynamic data but it also allows for prediction. In 2015, Naidoo used Twitter data as a tool to test whether their program can predict when a crowd of people would turn violent.

“If you look at the anatomy of a tweet, there is a lot more than just sentiment attached to it. There are things like geo-location, I can get information about your device,” says Naidoo who also notes that the information accessed on web platforms would allow them to assess images that were uploaded.

“I could understand the instigators of violence or what is the profile for violent perpetrators and what is the essential concentration of these type of perpetrators for there to be a sudden outbreak of violence.”

Using data collected from the 2015 Fees Must Fall movement Naidoo found that he could predict where a crowd could possibly turn violent. In combing through this information also helped distinguish the dissemination of fake news.

Naidoo notes that privacy is key in how the information is accessed unless it is going to save the individuals life in terms of the medical information that is being collected.