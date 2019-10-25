Simple tips for bra Mmusi's makeover

I am no political analyst. I would not dare venture into theories around the interpretation of Mmusi's rude awakening to the fact the DA is not "the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all".

Hey, I have carried 60 boxes of tiles in an Uno and had to pick up half of the exhaust pipe from the road about 10km into the trip. So, at the least I can relate to his ordeal.

It is only natural that the brother will embark on a redirection of his life plan now that he is outside the DA.

He still sees himself as a son of Soweto and has promised that he will be visiting our homes and will continue serving our beloved country.

So, Mmusi my bra, here are a few tips on how to reposition yourself as a son of the soil.

Firstly, you do not have to move back to Soweto. At your level of success, it is sufficient to regularly visit on Sundays and catch up with the guys base roundini. Just remember to always bring coins for the neighbourhood smokers who greet you. And if Markus lets you keep the Fortuner, then the car wash is your best bet for cementing your street cred. Don't take the wife there, though, no body wants to play interpreter while amajita are reminiscing about the old days when you still went to the spaza barefoot!