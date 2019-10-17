Bomb scare and load-shedding mark first day of matric exams in Gauteng

A total of 317 matric pupils in Gauteng will rewrite their computer applications technology practical examination at a later date, after they were unable to write on Wednesday because of load-shedding.

The Gauteng education department said on Thursday it had taken precautionary measures in the event that load-shedding affected the examinations that began on Wednesday.

These include quarantining candidates for up to two hours until power is restored and giving pupils additional time to write.

Other measures include moving candidates to other centres unaffected by load-shedding and having generators on standby.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Thursday if all these measures failed, candidates would be released and would write a back-up exam at a later date to be determined by the department of basic education.