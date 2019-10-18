Matric IT exams run smoothly despite load-shedding

The matric Information Technology (IT) exams went smoothly with only minor disruptions caused by load-shedding, the Gauteng department of education said on Friday.

“The IT examination went very well yesterday. We only had a few glitches,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Mabona said out of 1,218 candidates, only nine could not write the exam.

The affected pupils are expected to do a rewrite.

Mabona said there were some delays due to load-shedding, but these didn’t disrupt the exams.