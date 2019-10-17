Load shedding forces exam re-write for Gauteng matriculants

About 317 grade 12 pupils in Gauteng are scheduled to re-write their computer applications technology practical exams as a result of load shedding glitches.

They are expected to write at a later date to be announced by the Department of Basic Education.

On Wednesday Gauteng pupils commenced with the 2019 National Senior Certificate examinations and there were about 10162 candidates who wrote Computer Applications Technology Practical examination across all the 15 districts.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said load-shedding affected different regions at different times as per the Eskom’s schedules.

“Gauteng has 36 exam centres and 26 centres managed to complete the exams with the use of generators which were on stand-by as a contingency plan. Some learners were transported to other centres to enable them to successfully complete their exams and centres were unable to write,” Mabona said.

Mabona added that matriculates who wrote at Vaal Edu College had to be evacuated following a bomb scare.

"Fortunately that happened after they were done with their exams and their work saved," Mabona said.