Leather-clad biker manne are just boys at heart

Hells Angels, Sons of Satan... and a variety of scary names, striking fear as these leather-clad "manne" soak up the tar, riding into Hartbeespoort, Dullstroom and other obscure towns on their Sunday drives.

These riders are anything but rough and ready. Many are professionals, enjoying the thrill of being on one of these exquisite and sophisticated machines... Harley Davidsons, Suzukis and BMWs, expensive, safe and exciting.

There is a biker camaraderie that is difficult to explain. They are passionate, treating their bikes as though they were human.

The biker bonding is an experience in itself, as they compare whose bike is bigger and better. These middle-aged "boys" are still 16 in their hearts and minds. Ja nee... manne will be boys.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni