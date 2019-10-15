Housing MPs costs SA taxpayers R750m

South African taxpayers are forking out tens of millions every year to house parliamentarians at official residences in Cape Town.

According to public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille, the state has forked out about R750m over the fourth and fifth parliament (between 2009 and 2019) to house MPs at the three parliamentary villages in Cape Town.

She was responding to a written parliamentary question from DA MP Willem Faber. The government spent about R380m on the three villages - Acacia Park, Pelican Park and Laboria Park - in the five years spanning the fourth parliament, between 2009 and 2014. For the fifth parliament it spent about R360m.

This includes costs for water and electricity, rates and taxes, management of the three villages, construction of new buildings, maintenance and the purchasing of furniture and appliances. This means that, on average, taxpayers spend more than R70m annually to accommodate MPs at parliamentary villages.