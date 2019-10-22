Huawei Watch GT 2's upgraded fitness experience promotes healthy living

The Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm series is a next-generation smartwatch, powered by Huawei’s proprietary Kirin A1 chip. Delivering an upgraded user experience and unrivalled battery life due to the chip’s low power consumption capability, Watch GT 2 pushes the boundaries of what is expected from a wearable.

Watch GT 2 is also Huawei’s first smartwatch with an all-in-one 3D glass screen, creating a wider, boundless display. The new smartwatch delivers more sports modes with richer programmes, as well as adding bluetooth calling and music playback functionalities, enhancing comprehensive health- and fitness-monitoring and management capabilities, ultimately offering greater care in meticulous detail to those who love sport and the pursuit of quality of life.

Improved battery life

Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm is equipped with Huawei’s proprietary Kirin A1 chipset to further improve on battery life. The chipset integrates an advanced bluetooth-processing unit, a powerful audio-processing unit, a low power consumption application processor and a separate power management unit. The application processor uses the Cortex-M7 processor to achieve low power consumption of 10uA/MHz, which is far below the industry average of 30uA/MHZ. The combination of high performance and efficient power consumption makes it possible for Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm to deliver robust usage and even longer battery life.

In daily use, the Huawei Watch GT 2 can operate continuously for up to two weeks, with both the intelligent heart-rate monitor and call notification functions on and weekly usage of up to 30 minutes of bluetooth calls; up to 30 minutes of music playback; up to 90 minutes of exercise and using the scientific sleep mode at night.

The Watch GT 2 46mm has a greatly improved battery life of 30 hours under the GPS tracked sports mode. This data is based on test results from Huawei lab. Actual results may vary owing to differences in use.

All-in-one 3D-glass design for expansive display experience

Classic design never goes out of style. Inheriting the classic look from the previous generation, Huawei Watch GT 2 further upgraded the aesthetics with a full-screen and borderless design. The dial of the 46mm series adopts bevelled sculpting and gemstone processing techniques to create 3D curved glass and applies individual carving to create concave spots on the dial for a more vivid look.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is also equipped with a 1.39-inch Amoled HD precision touch screen with display resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, wider colour gamut, and thin design that is superior to LCD screens, achieving fuller screen colour and higher contrast. The screen design is modern and artistic, suitable for people who pursue the finer things in life and speaks to the simple, exquisite design philosophy that is in vogue nowadays.

New professional sports monitoring creates a richer smartwatch experience

Sports enthusiasts ask for professional sports data monitoring and all-around experience from their smartwatches. The Huawei Watch GT 2 connects with Huawei mobile phone bluetooth and supports bluetooth calls at up to 150m. The watch also supports phonebook functionality so you can save friends’ contact information on your watch and easily look them up. At the same time, the watch comes with large storage capacity, housing up to 500 MP3 songs. In essence, you can easily manage and enjoy up to 24 hours of music while exercising and using GPS for 30 hours and make bluetooth calls for 10 hours on two weeks' battery on the Watch GT 2 46mm.

In the sports mode, Huawei Watch GT 2 is compatible with eight outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon) and seven indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine).

For these 15 sports modes, the watch provides full-scale monitoring of approximately 190 types of data. The watch provides targeted pre-exercise data analysis for different sports, data recording analysis during the exercise and professional advice afterwards. It is like having a personal intelligent sports coach to make your exercise safer and better. Health data is accessible in the Health app.

Comprehensive health management for your everyday care

In the field of intelligent wearables, Huawei is committed to helping consumers better manage their own health. Leveraging advanced intelligent algorithms, Huawei is an industry leader in health management.

In terms of heart rate monitoring, Huawei Watch GT 2 helps monitor bradycardia and heart failure. Unless in the sports mode, the user will be notified if heart rate is above 100 bpm or below 50bpm for more than 10 minutes. Users can also view the data in the Huawei Sports and Health App to keep an eye on your health in real time.

Huawei TruSleep 3.5 monitors sleep quality, real-time heart rate, sleep-breathing quality and uses big data analysis to rate sleep quality. It combines Huawei AI technology to accurately analyse sleep problems and provides sleep improvement suggestions, as well as personalised sleep services and reports to help users improve sleep quality.

Watch GT 2’s self-developed Huawei TruRelax technology, helps users relieve stress by recording heart-rate variability values and providing feedback on the user's stress index. It also has a sedentary alert, which reminds the user to stand up and move around after a certain period of time. On special occasions, the alert can be turned off.

You can also record the number of steps you take each day, calories burned, and the number of times you stand up. The smartwatch provides consumers with all-day physical status information to help them develop healthy living habits and lifestyles.

The recommended retail price for Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm is R4,999.

This article was paid for by Huawei.