South Africa

PIC considering liquidation of Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo Investment Holdings

By Linda Ensor - 15 October 2019 - 20:49
Controversial businessman Iqbal Survé's company is reportedly in danger of being liquidated.
Controversial businessman Iqbal Survé's company is reportedly in danger of being liquidated.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lerato Maduna

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is considering liquidating Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo Investment Holdings - as well as court action to freeze the assets of its subsidiary, Ayo Technology Solutions.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication BusinessLIVE reported that parliament’s finance committee heard on Tuesday that the PIC had issued a letter of demand to Sekunjalo over its failure to repay the loan it gave the company to acquire Independent Media.

The PIC’s head of legal services, Lindiwe Dlamini, said in reply to questions by MPs on Tuesday that the state-owned asset manager is looking at potentially liquidating the company.

Survé said in a statement that suggestions by PIC that “there is any basis on which the PIC can liquidate Sekunjalo [are] deceitful, reckless and aims to destroy and destabilise our business”.

For the full story, visit BusinessLIVE.

Judge slams Iqbal Survé over claims of links to Gordhan and DA

Western Cape judge Patrick Gamble has denied having any association with either public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan or the DA.
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
X