Why SOE chiefs must be vetted

The government has begun with laudable moves to root out corruption and mismanagement at state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The government wants to name and shame habitually corrupt executives and senior officials of SOEs and other state organs through a vetting process.

While we welcome the move, it's mind-boggling that there are executives out there who are doing everything possible to frustrate the process.

During a meeting with parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) yesterday, intelligence minister Ayanda Dlodlo shocked MPs when she revealed that 100 senior officials at the troubled Eskom are simply refusing to undergo security vetting processes of the State Security Agency (SSA), as the government moves to clean up corruption and mismanagement at the parastatal.

The security agency said only 21 out of 121 top executives at the power utility had complied or agreed to participate in vetting processes.

SSA said in some cases, the outcomes of the processes were completely disregarded by other government entities.