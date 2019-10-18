“In light of that [the report not being ready] I granted them the postponement of the meeting.

“In the application for the postponement of the meeting that I have there is nothing about trips to Japan or MultiChoice that you are talking about.

"I then gave them permission to meet next week. Because why would they meet if they don’t have the report ready?” said Frolick.

“Committees have scheduled meetings and they can’t just cancel or postpone sessions without a valid reason.

"And in this case a valid reason for me‚ it has nothing to do with all the things you are talking about.

"The valid reason is that the report that was to be considered on the 18th and the committee agreed they didn’t want to meet on a Friday.

“All of them agreed. Your informants in the DA were part of the decision not to continue with the meeting on a Friday already.

“The report is still not ready. I will have to check with our research services to find out how far we are with the report.

“The meeting of October 11 was postponed due to a decision of the committee including DA members meeting on Tuesday‚ October 15 on request of research and content advisors.

"The committee is still working on report from the Arts an Culture desk of the department.”

A Saids official said the body had not paid for any parliamentary member to attend the World Cup.

The SuperSport official‚ who is in Japan‚ had yet to respond to questions sent to him on email and WhatsApp on Thursday morning.

MultiChoice said there was nothing untoward about sponsored trips to Japan.

“MultiChoice Group has formally invited stakeholders through the appropriate official channels to attend the 2019 Rugby World Cup‚” Joe Heshu‚ the group’s executive for corporate affairs‚ said in a written response to questions.

“Invitations have been extended in order to share the work of our fully transformed sports broadcast production teams who are playing a crucial role in the international broadcast of this major tournament.

“These stakeholders are also thereby afforded an opportunity to meet with other leaders and officials in the industry‚ to experience and understand the complexities and commercial realities of hosting global sports events.

“MultiChoice makes a significant investment in production costs‚ broadcast fees‚ technology and infrastructure development‚ to ensure the best possible production of and access to sporting events‚ such as the RWC in Japan.”

Advocate Paul Hoffman of Accountability Now‚ said MPs should avoid sponsored trips from private institutions or parastatals.

Accountability Now is a non-government organisation devoted to ensuring that the rule of law is upheld and enforced by governments entities and private institutions.

“MPs should as far as possible avoid paid-for trips by private institutions‚” Hoffman said.

“This is to avoid a situation in future whereby there is an issue with that entity or private institution that is in front of the committee and needs the committee to deliberate on it.

“MPs should avoid that simply to remove any perceptions that the public or the media may have regarding a certain trip undertaken by an MP at the expense of a private sponsor.”