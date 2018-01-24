The lives of patients with kidney problems are being put at risk at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg‚ a provincial legislator said on Wednesday.

Jack Bloom‚ the DA's Shadow Health MEC in Gauteng‚ said the danger had arisen as a result of a shortage of purified water for dialysis machines.

"Life-saving dialysis for kidney patients is being curtailed at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital because they are running short of purified dialysis water‚" Bloom said in a statement.

"I visited the hospital on Monday this week after receiving complaints and was told at the children’s ward they were using ordinary tap water for patients requiring emergency dialysis."