Electricity supply threatened in Jozi as cold front lashes Gauteng

The cold temperatures in Johannesburg are affecting more than just moods. It is causing a strain on the city's power network.

"Under these conditions the electrical system is prone to unplanned outages resulting from overloading and [an] increase in consumption demand," City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said in a statement on Wednesday.

"City Power has however put plans in place to tackle such unplanned outages," he said.

Mangena said the core of the plan was attending to areas that had unplanned power outages on the same day or week.