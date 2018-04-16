Wasteful use of water violates human rights of others.

It stands to reason that the failure to use our water resources prudently cannot be without dire consequences.

The recent downpours in Gauteng must be viewed only as a temporary relief in light of the crisis that has put a strain on the water supply in the Cape provinces and recently in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

It is therefore hoped that these rainfalls are not taken as a sign to throw water management efforts out of the window. As other provinces continue to buckle under the weight of water shortages, Gauteng faces the same grim prospect of severe water scarcity, which is compounded by the fact that it does not have its own sources of water.

Just two years ago the severity of the drought led the Department of Water and Sanitation to release water from the Sterkfontein Dam in Free State into the Vaal Dam, where the levels had dropped to dangerous levels.

However, despite calls to conserve water, people are not responding as urgently as they should. To our detriment, we are still using sprinklers, washing cars using hosepipes and filling up swimming pools.