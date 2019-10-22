Gunmen kill chief security officer during raid on gold mine

The chief security officer of DRDGold's Ergo plant in Brakpan was killed during an exchange of gunfire with a gang that gained entry to the premises on Monday night.

He was identified as Bart Coetzee, with DRDGold’s board of directors extending condolences to his family, colleagues and friends on Tuesday.

CEO Niël Pretorius said: “We are outraged by this callous and cowardly attack and will give our full support to the police to ensure that these criminals, and the people they work for, are brought to justice.”

The gang escaped with calcine concentrate, estimated to contain up to 17kg of gold.