Mpumalanga protesters locked out of mine offices
A group of protestors from Mpumalanaga have arrived at Melrose Arch, north of Johannesburg where offices of the mining company South 32 are situated.
Despite finding no-one from the company to accept their memorandum, the 700 disgruntled community members from Witbank in Mpumalanga picketed at the venue, demanding a share in the mine.
This comes after Seriti resources announced that they had entered into an exclusive contractual agreement to acquire the Australian company's South African energy coal business.
The protestors were met with locked gates, which angered them.
Mpumalanga provincial South African Youth Council, Sam Masango said they felt undermined.
"We are here to deliver a message to South 32, not the gate. We are not here for shopping and we don't want jobs. We want to be part of the deal," he said.
This was also echoed by Nicholas Selepe a community leader from Gert Sibande region who said they also want to benefit from the minerals.
"They can't be changing ownership without involving community members. The land and minerals belong to community members, which is why we need to benefit from the mines," Selepe said.
