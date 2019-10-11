Mpumalanga protesters locked out of mine offices

A group of protestors from Mpumalanaga have arrived at Melrose Arch, north of Johannesburg where offices of the mining company South 32 are situated.

Despite finding no-one from the company to accept their memorandum, the 700 disgruntled community members from Witbank in Mpumalanga picketed at the venue, demanding a share in the mine.

This comes after Seriti resources announced that they had entered into an exclusive contractual agreement to acquire the Australian company's South African energy coal business.

The protestors were met with locked gates, which angered them.