How to start your finances off on the right foot when you tie the knot

You meet the person of your dreams, you’re starry eyed, you’re in love and you don’t want to talk about finance. What’s yours is mine and mine is yours.

However, it’s crucial to sit down with your partner and to engage in an unemotional conversation to understand your personal financial demands, Clare Cousins, financial planner at Veritas Wealth, says.

For example, you must establish if either of you have dependants and to get a sense of each others “financial baggage”.

She says once you have a lifestyle and plan that you’ve figured out for yourself you may want to know a little about you other half’s values around money.

The cheapest and easiest marriage in South Africa is in community of property, which basically means your cumulative wealth is shared, i.e. “split down the middle”, she sold a panel discussion for a group of 20- to 35-year-olds on getting their financial affairs on the right track. .

“It worked out really well for Jeff Bezos’s wife who just got $38 billions worth of Amazon stock transferred into her name,” says Cousins. “The problem is, it’s half down the middle and if the bank decides to call up that debt, they’re coming after you too.”