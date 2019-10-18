Joburg's M2 freeway to reopen on November 4

The refurbished M2 highway in Johannesburg will be reopened to commuters on November 4, mayor Herman Mashaba announced this week.

The highway, which was closed to traffic at the end of February, cost the city close to R160m to refurbish. The M2 is one of the city's main motorways and links the N3 and M1 with the city and the western parts of Johannesburg.

Since February 28, the average 12,000 motorists who had been using the motorway during the morning and evening peak-hour periods have had to find a new way to get to and from work.

Mashaba said the repair work on the closed section of the M2 will be completed on October 30 2019, as planned.

In August 2018, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) started the R158m emergency repairs to sections of the motorway after an assessment revealed that the structural integrity of the concrete elements was severely reduced.

Mashaba said the closure of the highway had caused major inconvenience to businesses and residents alike, but he had to take the decision to shut down the M2 in order to protect the lives of residents.

"I stood on that bridge, I felt the vibrations, and I saw first-hand the cracks in the supporting structures. There is no doubt that this was a life-saving and very necessary decision," Mashaba said.