Power cuts in George after 3-year-old electrocuted

The George municipality in the Western Cape said on Friday that it was forced to cut power to the Dube area after the electrocution of a three-year-old earlier this week.

The toddler died on Wednesday after being electrocuted due to an illegal power connection.

The municipality said the little girl had "touched a wire running from a homemade ‘electricity distribution box’ which was put together in an illegal, primitive and unsafe way".

Following this incident, the municipality was forced to switch off the power supply as it inspected the area for other illegal connections.