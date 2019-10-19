Fashion world beckons for Enhle Mbali Maphumulo

Actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo is putting the finishing touches to her debut fashion collection set to showcase in a week.

As Sowetan first reported in February, Maphumulo will launch her label at SA Fashion Week. She will showcase the collection on Wednesday.

Maphumulo told Sowetan yesterday that the collection will have 30 pieces.

"I'm getting new fabric today because I want to change designs. I want to be happy with what I offer people. I want it to be fresh and playful," she said. "I want it to be something you can wear from office to a party. I think designers sometimes design for themselves and art, forgetting that people buy clothes and they want to keep them as long as possible."

The label caters for strictly womens' wear. It took Maphumulo almost a year to make her debut collection.