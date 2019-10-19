Entertainment

Fashion world beckons for Enhle Mbali Maphumulo

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 19 October 2019 - 09:13
Enhle Mbali Maphumulo
Enhle Mbali Maphumulo

Actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo is putting the finishing touches to her debut fashion collection set to showcase in a week.

As Sowetan first reported in February, Maphumulo will launch her label at SA Fashion Week. She will showcase the collection on Wednesday.

Maphumulo told Sowetan yesterday that the collection will have 30 pieces.

"I'm getting new fabric today because I want to change designs. I want to be happy with what I offer people. I want it to be fresh and playful," she said. "I want it to be something you can wear from office to a party. I think designers sometimes design for themselves and art, forgetting that people buy clothes and they want to keep them as long as possible."

The label caters for strictly womens' wear. It took Maphumulo almost a year to make her debut collection.

While it will have an international feel, she drew some inspiration from the Tsonga pleated skirt xibelani and Zulu tradition. "It's been strenuous; we have changed designs many times. With it being my first show, I'm not going into your normal South African evening gowns.

"I'm playing to the field of apparel and street-wear. I'm playing around with the trend I came around while travelling. It's been fun but very stressful."

She was part of the design process last December that saw fashion designer duo Quiteria & George, before their split, dress superstar Beyoncé during her Global
Citizen: Mandela 100 performance in Johannesburg.

Her first taste of fashion came at the age of 17 when she styled "KB" Motsilanyane for her diva tour.

SA Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020 runs from October 23 to 26.

Renowned fashion designers Gert-Johan Coetzee, Palesa Mokubung, Amanda Laird Cherry, Ryan Keys, House of Ole, Ephymol and Otiz Seflo will showcase their new collections.

