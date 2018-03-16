South Africa

Grade R learner electrocuted at school

By Naledi Shange - 16 March 2018
Image: Rancz Andrei /123RF

A five-year-old girl was electrocuted at the Mutsha Primary School in Thondoni village near Thohoyandou on Thursday‚ Limpopo police said.

“It is alleged that a minor child who was doing Grade R at this school was moving within the school premises near the classrooms when she was electrocuted by an electric wire. She died instantly‚” said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“The deceased was identified as Vhuthuhawe Madala‚” Ngoepe said. Madala is one of at least two children who have died on school premises this week.

In the Eastern Cape‚ five-year-old View Jali died after falling into and drowning in a pit toilet at the Luna Primary School in Bizana.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

Basic Education Minister‚ Angie Motshekga said she was horrified by the undignified manner of how the little girl died.

"The death of a child in such an undignified manner is completely unacceptable‚ and incredibly disturbing‚" she said‚ conveying her condolences to the family.

"I cannot begin to know the trauma the parents are experiencing‚ it is truly a tragic incident and my sympathies are with them‚” Motshekga said.

