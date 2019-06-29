'Everytime I look at these wires, I remember how my grandson died,' says East London grandmother

“Everytime I look at these wires, I remember how my grandson died,” says Khalipha Soso.

Her 11-year-old grandson, Zukhanye, was killed in 2017 by an illegal connection in Amalinda Forest informal settlement, East London. He had been picking wild fruit with his friends when he touched a live wire.

A day after her grandson’s funeral residents blocked roads demanding that the municipality supply the settlement with electricity. Their pleas have gone unanswered, said Soso.

Soso, who has lived at Amalinda Forest since 2002, said Zukhanye’s death was not the first and won’t be the last casualty caused by izinyoka (illegal connections). She said her grandson was an avid young boxer.